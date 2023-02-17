© 2023 WLRN
Politics

College athlete endorsement deals bill is signed into Florida law

WLRN 91.3 FM | By News Service of Florida
Published February 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST
MIA_20211113AD1354MiamiHurricanesvsFSUfootball.jpeg
Al Diaz
/
Miami Herald
Miami Hurricanes tight end Will Mallory (85) signals a first down in the first half at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure that will allow Florida colleges and universities to help steer endorsement deals toward student-athletes.

The House and Senate unanimously approved the bill (HB 7B) during a special legislative session last week. The bill repeals a prohibition in Florida’s athlete-pay law that prohibited colleges and universities from causing “compensation to be directed” to athletes.

Supporters say the change will help Florida schools be more competitive in recruiting against counterparts in other states that do not have such a restriction.

“I recognize the importance of the recruiting process and the fact that our current law would put us behind other states for recruiting some top-quality athletes to our schools,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, said Thursday in an interview with The News Service of Florida, on the day Gov. DeSantis signed it into law.

The measure also is designed to bolster financial-literacy requirements, including a requirement that schools conduct “entrepreneurship workshops” for athletes before graduation.

