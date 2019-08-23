60% Chance For Tropical Depression To Form As Disturbance Heads Our Way

A system of showers and thunderstorms currently over the central Bahamas will douse South Florida over the next few days and chances of it turning into a tropical depression within five days increased to 60% Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

A 30% chance of tropical development is possible during the next 48 hours while the disturbance, which extends east for a few 100 miles, moves northwestward toward Florida’s east coast, according to the center’s 2 a.m. update.

If the system develops into a tropical disturbance and grows into a tropical storm it will be the fourth one in the 2019 hurricane season to get a name. It would be Dorian.

