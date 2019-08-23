70 Percent Chance For Tropical Depression To Form As Disturbance Heads Our Way

By TONYA ALANEZ & DOUG PHILLIPS 2 hours ago
  • A system of showers and thunderstorms currently over the central Bahamas will douse South Florida over the next few days and chances of it turning into a tropical depression within five days increased to 70% Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.
    A system of showers and thunderstorms currently over the central Bahamas will douse South Florida over the next few days and chances of it turning into a tropical depression within five days increased to 70% Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.
    NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

A system of showers and thunderstorms currently over the central Bahamas will douse South Florida over the next few days and chances of it turning into a tropical depression within five days increased to 70% Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. 

Meanwhile, forecasters have also started watching a system far off in the eastern Atlantic that has formed showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave. That system is being given a low chance of developing over the next five days.

As for the disturbance in the Bahamas, it has a 40% chance of tropical development during the next 48 hours as it moves northwestward toward Florida’s east coast.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.

Tags: 
National Hurricane Center
tropical storm
hurricane season
news

Related Content

Tropical Storm Chantal Forms In The North Atlantic

By DOUG PHILLIPS Aug 21, 2019
National Hurricane Center

Remember that area of low pressure that was being watched near North Florida and then off the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia in recent days? It strengthened into Tropical Storm Chantal late Tuesday — more than 450 miles southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Chantal is the third named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, Chantal was located about 445 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, according to the National Hurricane Center. Chantal’s maximum sustained winds were 45 mph and it was racing west at 22 mph.

How We Left Hurricanes In Our Dust This Year – Literally

By Nov 26, 2013
Carl Juste / Miami Herald

It’s hard to be a fan of hurricanes. Two out of three Haitians don’t have enough food to eat these days – thanks largely to storms like last year’s Hurricane Sandy and how they’ve ravaged Haiti’s agricultural landscape.

And yet we need hurricanes once in a while. They’re a sort of planetary thermostat that cools oceans and redistributes hot air. Their rains more effectively alleviate droughts, and that can be a help instead of a horror to impoverished countries like Haiti.

Hurricane Center Now Says 70% Chance Of Tropical Cyclone In Atlantic

By TONYA ALANEZ & DAVID SELIG Aug 1, 2019
National Hurricane Center

The chances keep increasing for a tropical wave moving across the far eastern Atlantic Ocean to strengthen into a cyclone over the next five days, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Currently known as Disturbance No. 2, it has a 70% chance of forming over the next five days, according to the 8 p.m. advisory.

That was a 10% jump up from 60% earlier in the afternoon.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.

There’s A Disturbance Out There. The Chances It Develops Into Something More? Not Zero

By David J. Neal Jul 29, 2019
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

A disturbance in the Caribbean could drop serious rain on Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic by midweek before proceeding to South Florida, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.

But the chances it gets to South Florida as more than the garden variety summer storm are minimal. The service’s Tropical Weather Outlook puts the chance of the disturbance forming into even a tropical depression at 10 percent by midday Tuesday and only 20 percent by midday Friday.