70 Percent Chance For Tropical Depression To Form As Disturbance Heads Our Way

A system of showers and thunderstorms currently over the central Bahamas will douse South Florida over the next few days and chances of it turning into a tropical depression within five days increased to 70% Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Meanwhile, forecasters have also started watching a system far off in the eastern Atlantic that has formed showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave. That system is being given a low chance of developing over the next five days.

As for the disturbance in the Bahamas, it has a 40% chance of tropical development during the next 48 hours as it moves northwestward toward Florida’s east coast.

