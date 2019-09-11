Bahamian Evacuees To Palm Beach County Are Out Of Shelter And Into Temporary Housing

By 3 minutes ago
  • County Emergency Management staff wait for Bahamian evacuees who came into the Port of Palm Beach on Saturday.
    Madeline Fox / WLRN

Palm Beach County has found temporary homes for the last of the Bahamians who arrived at the Port of Palm Beach on Saturday.

Most of the 1,100 residents of the Bahamas who landed in Riviera Beach on Saturday morning went to stay with friends or family — some in South Florida, others a longer drive or plane ride away. 

The county says about 23 families ended up in an emergency triage shelter at the Therapeutic Recreation Complex on Lake Worth Road. By Monday night, all of them had been either reunited with relatives or set up in temporary housing. 

The county worked with the American Red Cross to provide case management, medical and mental health care, and help locating family members. The county said that it will continue to help out with case management, even as the evacuees are no longer in the shelter.

For Bahamians still on the islands, the county organized a supply drive with six drop-off locations around Palm Beach County. County spokesman John Jamason said the weekend drive yielded 111 pallets of supplies that will be sent to the Bahamas. 

Palm Beach County
#BahamaStrong
Bahamas
Bahamas relief
news
Local News

