Boca Raton Regional Hospital To Start Accepting UnitedHealthcare Again

After months of negotiation, Boca Raton Regional Hospital will begin accepting UnitedHealthcare insurance plans as of Dec. 1.

UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid benefit plans will have network access to Boca Raton Regional Hospital, which was acquired by Baptist Health South Florida in July.

On July 1, Boca Raton Regional Hospital ended its contract with UnitedHealthcare, leaving about 17,500 patients scrambling to find another health facility or go out of network. Several dozen Boca Raton residents told the South Florida Sun Sentinel losing their in-network access meant they could no longer afford to be treated at the hospital by their longtime doctors or get their needed medical tests.

