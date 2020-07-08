Broward Restaurants Can Stay Open, But Closing Time Will Come Earlier, Mayor Says

By Howard Cohen & Carli Teproff & C. Isaiah Smalls II - Miami Herald 3 minutes ago
  • Jose A. Iglesias / El Nuevo Herald/Miami Herald

Restaurants will remain open in Broward, but must stop serving at 10 p.m. each day and limit the amount of people per table to six patrons beginning Friday, County Mayor Dale Holness announced at a Wednesday news conference.

The announcement comes on heels of Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez shutting down indoor dining at restaurants and only allowing outdoor dining.

With the number of new cases and deaths continue to soar in the state — especially in South Florida — both mayors say its necessary to back track on some openings in order to curb the spread.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

The U.S. has reported more than 3 million coronavirus cases as of Wednesday morning, with all but a handful of states struggling to control outbreaks of COVID-19. One million of those cases have been confirmed over the past month — part of a wave of infection that began after many states started to reopen their economies in May.