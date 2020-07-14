Broward Schools Likely To Start Year With Online Learning Only, Runcie Says

By Scott Travis - Sun Sentinel 1 hour ago
  • Carl Juste / The Miami Herald

Broward schools likely will open Aug. 19 with virtual classes only, barring a dramatic decline in COVID-19 infections, Superintendent Robert Runcie said.

“If conditions do not improve and continue to worsen, that is the only way we can educate our students while keeping them and our teachers healthy and safe,” Runcie told the School Board on Tuesday. “When conditions improve, ... additional options will be introduced.”

That includes full-time or part-time on campus as well as hybrid models that combine on-campus and virtual learning.

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

robert runcie
Superintendent Robert Runcie
Broward School Board
Broward School District
news
Sun Sentinel

Related Content

Some Broward Parents Want Students To Return To School Full Time — And In Person

By Amber Amortegui Jul 1, 2020
Amber Amortegui / WLRN

A group of Broward County parents held a demonstration at the KC Wright Administration building in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning. They want the school board to give families the option of sending their children back to school with full-time in-person instruction.

Broward Parents for the Return to School, a local Facebook group, organized the protest. Parents created the group when they felt the school board wasn't considering full-time classes. The group now has over 4,000 members.

Trump, Florida Leaders Urge School Reopening. Local Superintendents Say It's Not Likely

By Jul 8, 2020
C.M. GUERRERO / Miami Herald

The driver makes sure Malik is wearing a face covering when he boards the bus. He arrives at school at about 7:35 a.m., and before he can pick up his breakfast in the cafeteria, he washes his hands. When he arrives in homeroom, he’s with only about a dozen other children, their desks spaced six feet apart.

Broward District To Suspend Athletics And Extracurriculars, But Schools Will Remain Open

By Mar 12, 2020
NBC 6 South Florida

Broward County Public Schools is suspending all after-school activities starting Monday, including athletic practices and games, as part of the district’s response to the spread of coronavirus.

Superintendent Robert Runcie said his goal is to keep schools open as long as possible.

“Look, closing a school or an entire district has enormous ramifications,” Runcie said during a Thursday afternoon news conference at the district’s headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.