Broward Schools Likely To Start Year With Online Learning Only, Runcie Says

Broward schools likely will open Aug. 19 with virtual classes only, barring a dramatic decline in COVID-19 infections, Superintendent Robert Runcie said.

“If conditions do not improve and continue to worsen, that is the only way we can educate our students while keeping them and our teachers healthy and safe,” Runcie told the School Board on Tuesday. “When conditions improve, ... additional options will be introduced.”

That includes full-time or part-time on campus as well as hybrid models that combine on-campus and virtual learning.

