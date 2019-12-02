Coldest Air of Season Expected into Tuesday

By Ray Hawthorne 29 minutes ago
Originally published on December 2, 2019 10:33 am

Gusty northwest winds between high pressure over Texas and a strong storm near southern New England is ushering in the chilliest air mass of the season over the Sunshine State. Highs were only expected in the 60s near the I-4 corridor — a far cry from the lower and mid 80s on Sunday and well below seasonal averages in the mid 70s. The front is still clearing South Florida, so the cooler temperatures are not expected to arrive along the Gold Coast until Tuesday.

The strong winds bringing the cold air are also churning up the Gulf and Atlantic waters. High Surf Advisories are in effect from Pinellas county south to the Fort Myers and Bonita on Monday. The National Weather Service in Tampa says a high risk of rip currents are expected to accompany the high surf. There is also a high risk of rip currents along the Gold Coast on Monday according to the weather service.

Morning lows are expected to dip into the 40s over most inland areas first thing Tuesday morning, with temperatures in the lower and mid 50s in the urban centers and along the beaches. A few neighborhoods, especially north of Interstate I-4 and in east-central Florida, may dip into the mid and upper 30s with a few patches of frost. The National Weather Service in Melbourne says a 5 to 10 mph will result in wind chills in the lower and mid 30s between the Orlando area and the Space Coast area late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

A moderating air mass should bring a return to near average temperatures in time for the upcoming weekend.

