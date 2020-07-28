Coronavirus Live Updates: Four More Marlins Test Positive For COVID-19, Making 15 Total Players

This post will be updated today, Tuesday, July 28, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

In these uncertain times, you can rely on WLRN to keep you current on local news and information. Your support is what keeps WLRN strong. Please become a member today. Donate Now. Thank you.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here.

The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

To receive WLRN's coronavirus updates newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays, sign up here.

QUICK UPDATES

Four More Marlins Test Positive For COVID-19, Making 15 Total Players

Updated Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

Four additional Miami Marlins players tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, according to sources, after more than a dozen Marlins players, staff and coaches tested positive over the weekend.

The team has yet to confirm any positive test results. Four players — Jose Urena, Garrett Cooper, Jorge Alfaro and Harold Ramirez — are on the injured list, though the organization has not specified a reason or injury. According to the source, a total of 15 Marlins players have tested positive.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal tweeted Tuesday that four more Marlins players tested positive for COVID-19, and the South Florida Sun Sentinel confirmed it.

Marlins remain in Philadelphia. One of previous team members to test positive had a subsequent test come back negative, source says. Would need two negatives at least 24 hours apart to become eligible to return. https://t.co/EG0HkVib9P — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2020

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

— Max Marcovitch/Sun Sentinel





Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase By 9,230, Deaths Increase By 186

Updated Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed an additional 9,230 cases on Tuesday. The state has a total of 441,977 confirmed positive cases, according to the state's health department.

Tuesday's update included 186 new deaths, the highest one-day increase recorded so far. The statewide number of deaths increased to 6,117. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County make up 2,811 of the reported deaths. Monroe County has 6 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

- WLRN News





Professors at Florida’s 12 State Universities, Plus MDC, Want Remote-Only Courses In Fall

Updated Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

Citing the surge in Florida’s COVID-19 cases, thousands of professors who teach at state universities and colleges demanded that Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials immediately change course and move to remote-only courses when schools reopen in August.

Members of the United Faculty of Florida, the union that represents more than 20,000 instructors across the state, held a virtual press conference Monday to announce they sent a letter outlining their concerns to DeSantis; Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran; Marshall Criser, chancellor of the State University System of Florida; and Kathy Hebda, chancellor of the Florida College System, which represents public colleges.

“We love face-to-face teaching and miss our students, but, as much as our faculty and students fervently wish to get back to our classrooms, the steadily rising COVID-19 infections and deaths warn against it,” reads the document, signed by Karen Morian, UFF president, and Jaffar Ali Shahul Hameed, UFF first vice president.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald.

- Jimena Tavel/Miami Herald

Jackson Health Union Plea For Statewide Mask Mandate

Updated Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

The union that represents 5,000 nurses and doctors at Jackson Health System called for a statewide mask mandate on Monday to curb the surging number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the state.

“We’re asking today for Governor DeSantis to become the leader we need him to be and stand up at this pandemic time and have...a strategic plan to battle COVID-19 and win,” Martha Baker, president of SEIU Local 1991 and a registered nurse, said during a virtual press conference.

Baker praised Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez for requiring masks in their communities and fining individuals who refuse to comply.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald.

- Erin Doherty/Miami Herald