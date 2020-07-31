Coronavirus Live Updates: Miami-Dade’s Contact Tracing Still Lags Behind Cases

This post will be updated today, Friday, July 31, and through the weekend with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN is committed to providing the trusted news and local reporting you rely on. Please keep WLRN strong with your support today. Donate now. Thank you.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here.

The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

To receive WLRN's coronavirus updates newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays, sign up here.

QUICK UPDATES

Three Weeks And $14 Million Later, Miami-Dade’s Contact Tracing Still Lags Behind Cases

Updated Friday at 6:32 a.m.

Three weeks after committing $14 million for the Department of Health to boost the number of contact tracers for COVID-19 in Miami-Dade, the state has added 50 disease investigators to 300 already working to trace new infections in Florida’s hardest hit county.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez, who signed an agreement with the health department on July 9 to hire many more — a total of 250 — said the process of adding staff has been slow. Applicants are hired by Maximus, a Virginia-based company that is contracting with the health department, and must pass state background checks.

“It’s going to take time for them to gear up and hire all 250 contact tracers that we’re paying for,” Giménez said Thursday in a video conference call.

To read more, visit our news partners at the Miami Herald.

- Daniel Chang, Ben Conarck and Joey Flechas/Miami Herald

How Many Health Workers Has COVID Killed? Fla. Says It Has No Data. False, Ex-Data Guru Says

Updated Friday at 6:23 a.m.

One of the tragic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the toll exacted on front-line healthcare workers. Dozens of doctors, nurses and others working punishing hours to save the lives of COVID-19 patients have lost their own lives.

People like Jackson Memorial Hospital radiology technician Devin Francis, who was engaged to be married in a couple of months, and William Vincent Murdock, an MRI technologist at University of Miami Health System, and Araceli Buendia Ilagan, a nurse for 33 years at Jackson.

The Florida Department of Health maintains a tally of fallen healthcare workers, according to the woman who used to run the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and had access to all of the numbers.

To read more, visit our news partners at the Miami Herald.

- Meghan Bobrowsky and Sarah Blaskey/Miami Herald