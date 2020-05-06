Coronavirus Live Updates: Palm Beach County Considers Reopening Before Broward and Miami-Dade

This post will be updated today, Wednesday, May 6, with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

QUICK UPDATES

Palm Beach County Considers Reopening Before Broward and Miami-Dade

Updated Wednesday at 8 a.m.

A coordinated reopening effort among South Florida’s counties began to show cracks Tuesday when Palm Beach County commissioners argued that the county should open more quickly — starting with the beaches.

The county plans to ask Gov. Ron DeSantis for permission to join the rest of the state, outside South Florida, in a partial reopening from coronavirus restrictions, allowing restaurants and many other businesses to operate at 25% capacity.

The move would break from plans for Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties to coordinate their reopening plans to ensure that one county doesn’t get overwhelmed with visitors from another.

-Austen Erblat and Anthony Man / Sun Sentinel