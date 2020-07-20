Coronavirus Live Updates: Statewide Coronavirus Cases Pass 360,000

This post will be updated today, Monday, July 20, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here.

The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

QUICK UPDATES

Statewide Coronavirus Cases Pass 360,000

Updated Monday at 12:45 p.m.

Florida surpassed 360,000 positive cases of COVID-19 as Florida’s Department of Health confirmed an additional 10,347 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Florida has a total of 360,394 confirmed positive cases, according to the state's health department.

Monday's update also included the announcement of 90 new deaths, increasing the statewide number to 5,072.

-WLRN News