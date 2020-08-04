Coronavirus Live Updates: Two Miami Testing Sites To Offer 15-minute COVID Tests

This post will be updated today, Tuesday, August 4, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

QUICK UPDATES

Two Miami Testing Sites To Offer 15-minute COVID Tests

Updated on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that starting Tuesday, state-run COVID-19 test sites at Marlins Park in Miami and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will offer 15-minute tests for people 65 and older as well as for people who have coronavirus symptoms.

“We want to address the remaining challenges — the turnaround time for testing,” DeSantis said at a press conference at Broward Health’s corporate office in Fort Lauderdale Monday afternoon.

DeSantis, joined by Department of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, said the sites will administer 1,250 of the 15-minute tests per day. The tests — which measure a protein called an antigen that signals an immune response to the virus — first hit the market in May.

- Samantha J. Gross/Miami Herald

Broward Curfew Ends, Miami-Dade Curfew Remains

Updated Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

Broward County’s curfew ended on Monday, but other restrictions in the county continue. Mayor Dale Holeness said he would reinstate the curfew if necessary and if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The county also plans to send out code enforcers to fine people violating coronavirus orders, such as those wearing no mask and holding big parties. Miami-Dade County’s 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew continues.

- WLRN News