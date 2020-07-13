Coronavirus Live Updates: Young Patients At Jackson Memorial Have COVID-19 Plus Other Diseases

This post will be updated today, Monday, July 13, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

5 a.m. Younger patients at Jackson Memorial have COVID-19 plus other diseases

Roughly 20 ICU beds remain at Jackson Memorial, the main hospital of the Jackson Health System. It hasn’t run out of bed space, but more nurses have been sent to work there by the state, because of the patient uptick. Those new patients are younger and not always coming in because of COVID-19 alone.

Roy Hawkins Jr. is Jackson Memorial’s chief executive officer. He says the hospital has set up COVID positive units specifically designated for coronavirus patients.

Many of these patients are younger but also sicker. They have other diseases, like diabetes or COPD. That’s chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. And that, plus the coronavirus, brings them in for care.

“During the time when the city was shut down and everyone was quarantined, I don't think folks were really taking the best care of themselves,” he said.

He adds that they may have stopped going for checkups or taking their medication. And now COVID-19 has made them gravely ill.

Still, Dr. David de la Zerda, ICU medical director at Jackson, wants young people to know that even without other diseases, COVID is serious.

“Young people need to understand that they can get sick and they can die from COVID-19.”

- Verónica Zaragovia / WLRN News