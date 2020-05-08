Coronavirus Live Updates:'We're Ready To Open For Business,' Palm Beach Looks For State Ok To Reopen

This post will be updated today, Friday, May 8, and through the weekend with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

QUICK UPDATES

'We're Ready To Open For Business,' Palm Beach Asks DeSantis For Permision

Updated Friday at 6:30 a.m.

The appeal to Gov. Ron DeSantis was short and to the point. Palm Beach County wants to get back to business the same as most all of Florida.

The county sent DeSantis a letter Thursday asking for him to consider easing coronavirus restrictions in Palm Beach County, which remains shut down with the rest of South Florida because the majority of cases are concentrated here. Outside Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties, restaurants and other businesses in Florida are allowed to reopen at 25% of capacity.

The letter signed by Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner made no argument for reopening and presented no health data to justify it. It simply asked for a discussion.

“We are recommending you consider and grant our county the opportunity to reopen in Phase 1 of your plan in a similar fashion to other counties of the state outside of South Florida,” the letter reads, in part. “We would like to engage in discussions with you regarding the acceleration of this at the earliest possible date.”

-Austen Erblat / Sun Sentinel