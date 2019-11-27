David Moore, 24-Year Miami-Dade Educator, Prepares For Top Job In Indian River County

By 1 hour ago
  • Miami-Dade County Public Schools assistant superintendent David Moore visits with adminisrators at Maya Angelou Elementary in Allapattah earlier this fall. Moore was recently appointed superintendent of the School District of Indian River County.
    David Moore Twitter page

A top Miami-Dade County Public Schools administrator is departing the district after two dozen years to lead another one.

David Moore starts his job as superintendent of the School District of Indian River County on Dec. 20, TCPalm reports. He’ll make $180,000, per his newly approved contract.

Moore leaves his post as assistant superintendent in Miami-Dade, a job he has held for six years. Before that, he was administrative director of the district’s Education Transformation Office, which works to improve the most struggling schools.

His stint in district leadership followed a career in schools. He worked as a special education teacher, counselor, assistant principal and principal, most recently at Miami Southridge Senior High School.

Moore had also been named a finalist for the superintendent job in Volusia County.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho congratulated Moore in a tweet when he was first selected earlier this month.

education
Miami Dade County Public Schools
news
Local News

