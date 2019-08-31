Despite Shift in Forecast, Effects from Major Hurricane Dorian Still Expected in Florida

By Ray Hawthorne 4 minutes ago
Originally published on August 31, 2019 11:27 am

A significant change in the weather pattern that is steering Dorian may lessen the impacts of the hurricane over parts of the state. Forecasters warn; however, that heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding are still likely along the east coast of Florida even if the hurricane does not make landfall. High surf and rip currents are expected this weekend into early next week.

The storm rapidly intensified Friday evening into an extremely powerful category 4 hurricane. Seasonably warm ocean temperatures and light wind shear — both of which are normally needed for intense hurricanes — are expected to fuel the storm for several more days.

A ridge of high pressure that is steering the Dorian is forecast to keep pushing it westward this weekend toward the northwestern Bahamas. The ridge; however, is now forecast to be much weaker by Monday, which will cause it to slow or stall just offshore of Florida Monday. A turn toward the north is likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tropical storm force winds are expected to reach parts of South Florida and the Space Coast on Monday, gradually spreading toward Daytona Beach and the First Coast on Tuesday. Hurricane force winds are becoming less likely, but are still possible if the storm takes a closer track to Florida.

Coastal flooding is likely, regardless of how close Dorian gets to the state. The new moon is causing high astronomical tides during the times of high tide. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued Coastal Flood Advisories. Tidal departures may reach 1 to 2 feet above normal this weekend.

What Is The Difference Between A Hurricane Watch And A Hurricane Warning?

By Rebekah Entralgo Sep 6, 2017
  This story was updated on August 31, 2019. 

With the whole state on alert from Hurricane Dorian, it is important to know common hurricane terminology. The most important, and yet confusing, of which is the difference between a hurricane watch and warning.

In the simplest terms, if you are living in a county under a hurricane warning, you can expect hurricane conditions to affect your area. Whereas, if your county is under a hurricane watch, hurricane conditions are possible.

Hurricane Dorian Strengthens; Are South Florida's Nursing Homes Prepared To Lose Power?

By & 17 hours ago
Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian has been getting stronger, slowing down, and it’s predicted path has been drifting, putting central, and potentially south Florida, increasingly at risk. 

The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Dorian has curved slightly north. The hurricane has strengthened into a Category 3 storm. It’s expected to bring lots of rain and storm surge, in addition to the wind. 

State Not Planning One-Way Traffic For Evacuees

By News Service of Florida 16 hours ago
Florida doesn’t plan to turn portions of highways into all one-way traffic when evacuation orders are issued for Hurricane Dorian.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has cleared shoulders on interstates and highways and will lift tolls as evacuations orders are issued. But implementing a process known as “contraflow” isn’t currently being considered.

The reason: All one-way traffic could interfere with storm preparation.