Dorian To Become A Major Hurricane, Before Potential Florida Landfall, Forecast Says

Dorian is now exceptionally well-formed and is expected to be a major hurricane as it approaches Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. update Thursday.

Landfall on Sunday or Labor Day as a Category 3 is increasingly likely, forecasters say. But it is difficult to say where Dorian will strike, therefore all of Florida is in the cone.

Forecasters expect to have a better idea Friday or Saturday which area will bear the brunt of the hurricane, including possible storm surge.

