Dorian To Become A Major Hurricane, Before Potential Florida Landfall, Forecast Says

By BRETT CLARKSON & TONYA ALANEZ 1 minute ago
  • National Hurricane Center

Dorian is now exceptionally well-formed and is expected to be a major hurricane as it approaches Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. update Thursday.

Landfall on Sunday or Labor Day as a Category 3 is increasingly likely, forecasters say. But it is difficult to say where Dorian will strike, therefore all of Florida is in the cone.

Forecasters expect to have a better idea Friday or Saturday which area will bear the brunt of the hurricane, including possible storm surge.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.

Dorian Strengthening, Threat to Florida Increasing

By RAY HAWTHORNE 20 hours ago
FPREN

Tropical Storm Dorian has strengthened overnight as it steadily approaches Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. There is still uncertainty in the future path and intensity of the storm, but trends in the computer models are toward a stronger storm approaching Florida Sunday or Monday.

Chances Increasing That Tropical Storm Dorian Will Affect Parts of Florida This Weekend

By Aug 27, 2019

Puerto Rico is under a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch as Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to be near hurricane strength before making landfall there on Wednesday on a track toward Florida’s east coast by this weekend.

Tropical Storm Dorian Is Getting Stronger — And May Become A Hurricane

By MICHELLE MARCHANTE Aug 26, 2019
National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Dorian’s strength is steadily increasing, and forecasters say it may become a hurricane.

The storm is approaching the Windward Islands Monday and has maximum sustained winds of up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving west at 14 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

70 Percent Chance For Tropical Depression To Form As Disturbance Heads Our Way

By TONYA ALANEZ & DOUG PHILLIPS Aug 23, 2019
NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

A system of showers and thunderstorms currently over the central Bahamas will douse South Florida over the next few days and chances of it turning into a tropical depression within five days increased to 70% Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. 

Meanwhile, forecasters have also started watching a system far off in the eastern Atlantic that has formed showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave. That system is being given a low chance of developing over the next five days.