Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music Ed Ward - The History of Rock & Roll V.2 By Michael Stock • 22 minutes ago Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music ShareTweetEmail November 17, 2018 Michael Stock interviews Ed Ward. Listen Listening... / 30:17 November 17, 2018 Michael Stock interviews Ed Ward. Tags: Folk & Acoustic MusicShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Art Podell of Art & Paul By Michael Stock • Sep 19, 2019 Art & Paul had two albums with Columbia and left Greenwich Village just about when Bob Dylan Arived. Listen Listening... / 27:59 Art Podell left Greenwich Village just about when Bob Dylan arrived.