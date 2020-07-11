Click play to hear this week's A Word On Food (air date 7-11-2020)

ELOTES ASADOS

For a simpler preparation you can use store bought mayo but the addition of a spoonful or pureed chipotles en adobo (out of can from the store) are a nice, smoky-spicy addition.

Yield: This makes enough for 8 ears of corn

For the mayonnaise:

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 Cup canola or grapeseed oil

½ Cup extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon cumin, toasted and ground

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

1T Chipotles en Adobo, chopped fine or pureed in a small food processor

1T garlic, minced

¼ Cup cilantro, chopped fine

¼ Cup Lime juice

Mix all of the above in a bowl. Reserve.

For the corn:

8 ears of sweet corn, blanched and then finished on the grill

Chilies molido, as desired, (this is a mixture of chile powder)

Cotija or Parmesan Cheese, finely grated to sprinkle on the grilled corn

Put the corn on the hot grill and cook on all sides until golden. Remove from the grill and r the mayonnaise. Sprinkle with the chilies molido and the cheese.

Serve with lime wedges. Scatter cilantro leaves if desired

