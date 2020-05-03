EPA Approves Genetically Modified Mosquito Trial For Florida Keys

By 1 hour ago
  • Creative Commons

A plan to test genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys has received approval from the federal government.

WLRN is here for you, even when life is unpredictable. Local journalists are working hard to keep you informed on the latest developments across South Florida. Please support this vital work. Become a WLRN member today. Thank you. 

For more than five years, a British company called Oxitec has been trying to make the Florida Keys the first U.S. test site for genetically modified mosquitoes. On Friday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that it has approved an experimental use permit for the trial.

The plan is to release a special version of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with a gene that prevents female offspring from surviving. Females are the mosquitos that bite and can infect people with zika and dengue. The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has supported the trial.

According to the EPA, the trial could begin this summer in the Keys. The permit also includes Harris County, Texas. That trial would start next year, according to the EPA.

The proposal has been controversial in the Keys, with many protesting the proposal. But in 2016, 58 percent of voters in a non-binding referendum said they were in favor of the trial.

Tags: 
genetically modified mosquitoes

Related Content

GMO Mosquitoes Proposed Again For Keys — As New Study Finds They Can Interbreed With Wild Insects

By Sep 11, 2019

This post was updated at at 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 12

The prospect of genetically modified mosquitoes is back for the Florida Keys — just as a new study raises concerns about the technology.

Florida Keys Weigh Options For Battling Mosquitoes And Zika

By Apr 22, 2016

Billy Ryan visits Roy's Trailer Park on Florida's Stock Island every two months. It's part of his regular rounds as an inspector for the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District.

"Hey, I'm just checking on the yards for the mosquito control," he tells one resident, Marie Baptiste, as he heads into her yard. "OK?" No problem, she tells him.

Keys Voters Have Their Say On GMO Mosquitoes

By Nov 8, 2016
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

An argument that has been taking place in Mosquito Control board meetings, hotel conference rooms and Facebook comment strings finally moved to the ballot box on Tuesday.

With most of the vote in (32 of 33 precincts) the GMO mosquito question had split results.

In Key Haven where the test would take place, it's a resounding no - 65 to 35 percent. But the rest of the county said yes - 58 to 42 percent. 