Everglades National Park To Reopen Flamingo Marina

  • Whitewater Bay in Everglades National Park.
    Jenny Staletovich / WLRN

Mainland boaters largely cut off from Florida Bay are getting a reprieve: Everglades National Park will reopen the Flamingo marina and boat ramps Monday.

Allowing water access to the nation’s 10th-largest national park, and its web of inlets and rivers, will give visitors a chance “to spread out a little more,” superintendent Pedro Ramos said in a statement, even while social distancing guidelines remain in place. 

Waters at Everglades National Park remained open, but closing the Flamingo Marina and boat ramp in late March made it hard for mainland boaters to access Florida Bay, Whitewater Bay and other areas of the park.
Credit Jenny Staletovich / WLRN

After Miami-Dade County shut down parks in late March, the park service closed the Flamingo marina, onshore campgrounds, trails and other facilities. Park waters have remained open, but with the boat ramp off-limits and a checkpoint at the Overseas Highway, mainland boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders had limited access to the bay.

Monday’s reopening follows Miami-Dade park openings on Wednesday that included ramps and marinas. The marina store, fuel pumps, fish-cleaning stations and bathrooms will also be open along with outside bathrooms at the Coe visitor center.

More public areas, including the popular Anahinga Trail and Shark Valley, will remain closed. Visitor centers, at both the main entrance and Everglades City entrance, bike rentals, campgrounds and concessions for tours also remain closed. A return to full operations will be phased in over time, the park's statement said.

More information can be found at www.nps.gov/ever.

