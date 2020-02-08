FAMILY MEAL MEATLOAF
Norman Van Aken, © All Rights Reserved 2019
The ‘family meals’ we had a the Pier House were raucous affairs. If we failed to make a good one the servers turned testy! This one had a calming effect on the team thank goodness.
Yield: 1 loaf
Meat mixture:
1# ground chuck
1# ground pork
1 large onion, diced small
1 large carrot, diced small
½ # mushrooms
2 T roasted garlic
¼ Cup tomato paste
2 T Pick-a-peppa sauce
2 eggs
½ C breadcrumbs
½ C buttermilk
½ T thyme, chopped
½ T oregano, chopped
1 T kosher salt
1 T cracked black pepper
Enough bacon strips to line loaf pan
Combine all, except bacon in a bowl and mix together by hand. Lay bacon strips in bottom of a loaf pan. Place meat mixture in pan and smooth out. Top with glaze.
Bake in a 350 degree conventional oven for approx. 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 135. Let stand until internal temperature reaches 150. Refridgerate until cool, preferably overnight. Cut out from loaf pan to serve.
Glaze:
½ C Ketchup
2 Tablespoons dark brown sugar
½ teaspoon dry mustard
Combine in a bowl. Whisk until smooth.
10.17.07