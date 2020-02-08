Related Program: 
A Word On Food

Family Meal

By 1 minute ago
  • All in the Family
    All in the Family
    Maria Robledo

FAMILY MEAL MEATLOAF

Norman Van Aken, © All Rights Reserved 2019

The ‘family meals’ we had a the Pier House were raucous affairs. If we failed to make a good one the servers turned testy! This one had a calming effect on the team thank goodness.

Yield: 1 loaf

Meat mixture:

1#   ground chuck

1#   ground pork

1 large onion, diced small

1 large carrot, diced small

½ # mushrooms

2 T roasted garlic

¼ Cup tomato paste

2 T Pick-a-peppa sauce

2 eggs

½  C  breadcrumbs

½ C  buttermilk

½ T  thyme, chopped

½ T  oregano, chopped

1 T kosher salt

1 T cracked black pepper

Enough bacon strips to line loaf pan

Combine all, except bacon in a bowl and mix together by hand.  Lay bacon strips in bottom of a loaf pan.  Place meat mixture in pan and smooth out.  Top with glaze. 

Bake in a 350 degree conventional oven for approx. 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 135. Let stand until internal temperature reaches 150. Refridgerate until cool, preferably overnight. Cut out from loaf pan to serve.

Glaze:

½ C Ketchup

2 Tablespoons dark brown sugar

½ teaspoon dry mustard

Combine in a bowl.  Whisk until smooth.

10.17.07

Tags: 
Radio
A Word On Food
Norman Van Aken

Related Content

Migas

By Feb 1, 2020

MIGAS CON HUEVOS

Norman Van Aken adapted from, “The New Spanish Table”, Anya von Bremzan

Yield: Serves 4 as a breakfast or brunch dish

3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, + more as needed

4 garlic cloves, sliced

2 ounces smoky bacon, lightly cooked, diced and set aside, (bacon fat reserved for other uses)

2 to 3 ounces serrano ham, diced

4 ounces sweet Spanish-style chorizo sausage, diced

3 1/2 cups day-old dense country bread, torn into very small pieces

Chinese New Year

By Jan 25, 2020

CHICKEN with CHINESE FLAVORS

Norman Van Aken ©1998

Serves 4

For the chicken and marinade:

4 boneless 8 ounce chicken breasts, skin on

3 Tablespoons light soy sauce

3 Tablespoons honey

1-Tablespoon spicy dark roasted sesame oil, (Ají)

1 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder

2 cloves minced garlic

1) 2” piece of peeled ginger, minced

1 Scotch bonnet, stem and seeds discarded, minced

Freshly toasted and cracked black pepper, to taste

Frozen Pizza

By Jan 18, 2020

Shakespearean Food

By Jan 11, 2020