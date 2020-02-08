Click play to air this week's A Word On Food (air date 2-8-2020)

FAMILY MEAL MEATLOAF

Norman Van Aken, © All Rights Reserved 2019

The ‘family meals’ we had a the Pier House were raucous affairs. If we failed to make a good one the servers turned testy! This one had a calming effect on the team thank goodness.

Yield: 1 loaf

Meat mixture:

1# ground chuck

1# ground pork

1 large onion, diced small

1 large carrot, diced small

½ # mushrooms

2 T roasted garlic

¼ Cup tomato paste

2 T Pick-a-peppa sauce

2 eggs

½ C breadcrumbs

½ C buttermilk

½ T thyme, chopped

½ T oregano, chopped

1 T kosher salt

1 T cracked black pepper

Enough bacon strips to line loaf pan

Combine all, except bacon in a bowl and mix together by hand. Lay bacon strips in bottom of a loaf pan. Place meat mixture in pan and smooth out. Top with glaze.

Bake in a 350 degree conventional oven for approx. 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 135. Let stand until internal temperature reaches 150. Refridgerate until cool, preferably overnight. Cut out from loaf pan to serve.

Glaze:

½ C Ketchup

2 Tablespoons dark brown sugar

½ teaspoon dry mustard

Combine in a bowl. Whisk until smooth.

10.17.07