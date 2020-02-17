Feb. 18 Is The Deadline for Voter Registration In Florida. Here's How You Can Sign Up

By 3 minutes ago
  • Feb. 18 is the deadline for registering to vote in Florida.
    Feb. 18 is the deadline for registering to vote in Florida.
    Aaron Webb / Creative Commons

Florida residents have until Tueday to register to vote or change their party affiliation before the state's primary on March, 17.

Only voters who have declared a party affiliation are allowed to participate in Florida's primary, and they can only vote for candidated in their party's primary. According to the Florida Division of Elections, here are several ways you can register:

  1. Florida driver's license office. You also have the option to submit voter registration information online when you renew your driver’s license online through the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ online renewal system. For more information, visit GoRenew.com.
  2. Tax collector's office that issues driver's licenses or Florida identification cards.
  3. Voter registration agency. For more information about who these agencies are, visit our NVRA webpage.
  4. By mail or in person. The statewide voter registration application form in the following versions are available for download and acceptable for registration: English PDF / Español PDF
  • Paper application forms may be found at any county Supervisor of Elections office, local library, or any entity authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to issue fishing, hunting, or trapping permits. The form contains detailed information as to how to submit the form to your county Supervisor of Elections. If you are a military or overseas U.S. citizen, you may register to vote and request a vote-by-mail ballot at the same time by using the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA). Go to the web page on Military and Overseas Voting for further details.

Vote By Mail

If you know that you will want to vote by mail, you have until March 7 to request a ballot. These mail ballots must then be returned by March 17 in order to be counted. You can find more information about how to request and return mail ballots as well as more details on deadline at the Florida Division of Elections website

As you think about the upcoming primary, what issue(s) do you care about most? What is pushing you to go to the polls or second guess making the trip? We'd like to hear from you.

 

Tags: 
2020 elections
voter registration
Florida election

Related Content

Palm Beach County Elections Office May Have Been Infected With Ransomware In 2016

By Anthony Man / Sun Sentinel Feb 13, 2020
Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel

A ransomware attack may have hit the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office in 2016, corrupting some of the agency’s data. Whatever happened apparently wasn’t reported to the state or federal officials at the time and is only now becoming public — more than three years later.

The attack — as described Wednesday by employees in the elections office — produced moments of panic. It also prompted rushed action to isolate and minimize the damage in the Elections Office server room. And several days of work for some employees was lost.

This Election, Are You A Young Latino Voting For The First Time?

By & Jan 28, 2020
LA Johnson/NPR

Every 30 seconds, a young Latino in the United States turns 18 and becomes eligible to vote.

That's about 66,000 new Latino voters every month and 800,000 every year, according to the Pew Research Center. Presidential candidates are rushing to see how they will engage with this group and drive up voter turnout. 

2020 Political Campaigns Are Trying To Avoid A 2016-Style Hack

By Jan 28, 2020

Paranoia is the best strategy for political campaigns when it comes to digital security. After all, who can forget the massive hack of the Hillary Clinton campaign's emails during the last presidential election and its embarrassing consequences?

The reelection campaign of Maine Sen. Angus King took this to heart. Lisa Kaplan, King's digital director, regularly sent out fake emails to her staff to "see who would click on them." Those emails during the 2018 campaign looked real — but they were not.