Heard On Sundial: Felons Voting Rights, WLRN Farewell To Nadege Green & Real Estate During COVID-19

On this Thursday, April 30, episode of Sundial:

Will Florida felons be able to vote in November?

This week, a federal court started hearing arguments about Amendment 4, a bill that restores voting rights to most people with felony convictions after they complete "all terms of their sentence."

The state passed a bill that says felons will have to pay back all fines and fees due to the state before they can have their voting rights restored. The American Civil Liberties Union is arguing the requirement to pay back fines and fees is unconstitutional.

"For some people its relatively easy to pay (the fines and fees), but it has become an issue for people who don't have easy access to money," says WLRN reporter Danny Rivero.

Rivero joined host Luis Hernandez on Sundial to give an update on the court hearings.

Farewell WLRN reporter Nadege Green.

WLRN says goodbye to our reporter Nadege Green. For six years, she covered gun violence, race and justice for our newsroom.

“I wanted to cover gun violence for WLRN with a more human-centered lense. This is a story about trauma, health, urban planning, education,” says Green. “I wanted the humanity of the communities impacted by gun violence to be seen differently.”

Some of her most notable series included, “In Their Own Words”, “Young Survivors” and “There Goes the Neighborhood: Miami.” Green’s work has been recognized locally and nationally for it’s impact on the community like an American Civil Liberties Union of Greater Miami Gene Miller Voice of Freedom Award.

Green joined host Luis Hernandez to reflect on some of the work and offer a sneak peek to her last story, which tells us about the history of an Allapattah neighborhood called Railroad Shop Colored Addition.

How is the pandemic impacting the real estate market?

Home sales during this pandemic have gone down, but prices haven’t, according to real estate experts. The market remains a significant part of the South Florida economy. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the experience for first-time home buyers. Federal Housing Administration Loan is available and home tours are being done via FaceTime.

We talked to a panel of experts: Nancy Klock Corey, a Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Agent and Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida; and Chad Gray, a broker with Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale with Compass. They explained the new restrictions by banks facing home buyers, the market for sellers and the outlook ahead for homeowners.