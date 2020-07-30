Related Program: 
Sundial

Heard On Sundial: Miami-Dade's State Attorney, UM Workers' Reopening Concerns, High School Sports

By & 1 hour ago
  • Football player celebrates
    Devon Betty, center, celebrates with the fans after the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders defeat the Edgewater Eagles 28-23 for the Class 7A FHSAA State Championship at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
    AL DIAZ / MIAMI HERALD

On this Thursday, July 30, episode of Sundial:

Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office And Its Shadowy Charity 

Defendants in Miami-Dade County are being asked to pay anywhere from a couple hundred to $100,000 to charitable organizations with ties to the county’s State Attorney’s Office, according to a year-long investigation by WLRN’s Daniel Rivero.

He scoured hundreds of documents and met with legal experts to better understand how this practice is unfolding. Rivero’s story highlights dozens of instances where these payments have occurred.

WLRN is committed to providing the trusted news and local reporting you rely on. Please keep WLRN strong with your support today. Donate now. Thank you.

“We have been able to find a couple other jurisdictions that do employ some kind of an arrangement where charitable contributions are a factor in plea deals. ... But to be very clear, there’s nothing at all along the lines of what’s happening in Miami-Dade County, where the charity that’s getting the money was literally created by the State Attorney’s Office and then where that same office literally plays a role in determining where the money goes,” said Rivero.

We spoke with Rivero about his investigation into the State Attorney’s Office and the defendants paying charities as part of their plea agreements.

Faculty And Staff Upset About UM's Reopening Plan

Students at the University of Miami have the option of taking classes in person, online or a hybrid of both, but many faculty say they were not given that option. 

Now, 588 members of the school’s teaching staff have signed a petition calling for the university to give them similar options. Other members of the university’s workforce have also spoken out about the reopening plan and say those who are in the frontlines were not consulted on the university’s decisions.

“We should include in the conversation the staff of the university as well,” said Yolanda Martinez-San Miguel, a professor and chair at the university’s Department of Modern Languages and Literatures. “We wanted to have the option to make that decision and we would have liked to have known that these options that were offered to students were going to be extended to them before they actually went out in an email and a video to parents and students.”

We spoke with Martinez-San Miguel about the petition, as well as the dilemmas teachers are facing as they prepare to return to classes in the fall.

High School Sports In Florida

High school sports were scheduled to start this week. But after facing backlash, the Florida High School Athletic Association made the decision to push back the start of fall sports to late August

The decision worries schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties — it means they might not be able to compete for state championships.

“They [Miami-Dade and Broward Counties] know that they're the best region in the state and they have a lot of leverage over the FHSAA because if they're not competing in the state championships, no one feels like the best of the best are there,” said David Wilson, a Miami Herald sports reporter.

The association will hold another meeting by Aug. 17 to update any policies before the start of practice, leaving many to wonder what will become of high school sports. 

We spoke with Wilson about the association’s plans for the fall.

Tags: 
University of Miami
Julio Frenk
Katherine Fernandez Rundle
criminal justice
state attorney
high school sports
Local News
news

Related Content

How The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Has Used A Shadowy Charity Fund In Criminal Cases

By Jul 26, 2020
C.M. GUERRERO / Miami Herald

The case had all the hallmarks of a Miami murder blockbuster: Sex, gruesome violence, international flight, and a questionable payment into an account controlled by prosecutors.

Heard On Sundial: UM President on Reopening, FDLE Transparency, Voter Registration Deadline

By & Jul 16, 2020
University of Miami via Miami Herald

On this Thursday, July 16, episode of Sundial:

 

University Of Miami President On Reopening

 

This fall, parents and college students will decide whether they will return to campus or take classes fully online. Students in South Florida, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, are waiting to hear plans from their school. 

Miami Marlins Games Postponed Until Sunday Due To Coronavirus Cases

By Jul 28, 2020

Updated at 5:05 p.m. ET

Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced that all Miami Marlins games have been postponed until Sunday, following a rash of coronavirus cases within the team's ranks.

Four additional players tested positive for the virus by Tuesday, NPR has confirmed. The team's total number of cases has risen to at least 17, including two coaches.

'This Virus Will Be Around For Awhile' UM Doctor on Florida's COVID-19 Outbreak

By & Jul 27, 2020
David Santiago / Miami Herald

Florida has reported more than 430,000 cases of the coronavirus, officially surpassing New York for having the second most COVID-19 cases of any state in the country — just behind California.

 

Miami-Dade County has amassed approximately a quarter of those cases and 1,404 deaths. The county recently imposed a statewide mask mandate and has already begun issuing $100 fines for non-compliant residents. The University of Miami’s Dr. Erin Marcus says these new rules are important but have come far too late. 