Here's The Hurricane Dorian Information Broward County Residents Need To Know

Here's what Broward residents need to know in advance of the storm.

Emergency Call Center: 311

The Director of Disaster Management and Emergency Response at the United Way of Broward County, Oylime Fernandez, recommends that anyone who needs extra assistance either before or after the storm, such as because of homelessness, vulnerability or a medical issue, call the county's emergency help line at 311.

"With that they can actually sign up to receive emergency alerts that include evacuation spots in Broward County, curfews as well as open shelters as they become available," Fernandez said.

Homeless Helpline

The county's homeless helpline is (954) 563-4357.

The automated system provides information on pickup locations to transport people experiencing homelessness to open shelters if the county should fall under a hurricane watch.

Evacuation

There are two evacuation plans in Broward County, one for a category 1 or 2 storm and another for a major storm, which is a category 3 or higher. In the first, all "mobile home residents, residents beside tidal bodies of water and in low-lying areas, and residents east of the Intracoastal Waterway" should evacuate their homes, according to Broward County's website. Evacaution plan B says all residents east of U.S. 1 should evacaute.

But even if you aren't in an evacuation zone and not told to relocate, it can still be dangerous for you to stay in your home.

Preparing for power outages

Broward County's Mayor, Mark Bogen, advised residents during a press conference Thursday to prepare for the storm as if the lights will be going out.

"Expect a power outage," Bogen said. "You need to have food that does not require refrigeration, bread, peanut butter, tuna, flashlights and batteries are imperative. Medication."

General info

People can also call Broward County's general information and referral helpline by dialing 211.