Hours After Another School Shooting, Florida Students Again Ask Lawmakers To Do More

Just hours after the nation’s phone screens lit up once again with the alert of another school shooting, a group of about 100 high school and college students fanned out behind a podium in Florida’s Capitol and faced TV cameras.

In sometimes shaky voices, they demanded that the violence end.

“America knows the pain and knows this outrage. To the community of Santa Clarita, we stand with you,” said University of Central Florida student Serena Rodrigues, 20, referencing the high school shooting on Thursday that left at least two students dead.

Read more at our news partner the Miami herald.