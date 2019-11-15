Hours After Another School Shooting, Florida Students Again Ask Lawmakers To Do More

By EMILY L. MAHONEY 5 minutes ago
  • During Parkland's local March For Our Lives rally, thousands flooded city streets near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Just hours after the nation’s phone screens lit up once again with the alert of another school shooting, a group of about 100 high school and college students fanned out behind a podium in Florida’s Capitol and faced TV cameras.

In sometimes shaky voices, they demanded that the violence end.

“America knows the pain and knows this outrage. To the community of Santa Clarita, we stand with you,” said University of Central Florida student Serena Rodrigues, 20, referencing the high school shooting on Thursday that left at least two students dead.

Experts Worry Active Shooter Drills In Schools Could Be Traumatic For Students

By & Nov 11, 2019

A regular drumbeat of mass shootings in the U.S., both inside schools and out, has ramped up pressure on education and law enforcement officials to do all they can to prevent the next attack.

Close to all public schools in the U.S. conducted some kind of lockdown drill in 2015-2016, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

School Shooters Showed Warning Signs, Says Secret Service Study

By Nov 8, 2019
AL DIAZ / MIAMI HERALD

Most students who committed deadly school attacks over the past decade were badly bullied, had a history of disciplinary trouble and their behavior concerned others but was never reported, according to a U.S. Secret Service study released Thursday.

In at least four cases, attackers wanted to emulate other school shootings, including those at Columbine High School in Colorado, Virginia Tech University and Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. The research was launched following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

New School Year Brings Focus On Security And Mental Health

By Denise Royal Aug 19, 2019
Miami Herald File

Florida schools are reopening for a new academic year. With the new year, comes new changes, including a new rule that Florida public schools are now required to provide mental and emotional health education to middle and high school students.

Schools will give information about coping skills, ways to sustain good mental health, suicide prevention and the impacts of substance abuse. It comes as attending school is potentially becoming more stressful.

Democrats Call For Special Session On Gun Violence, But DeSantis Says It Likely Won't Happen

By Danielle Prieur Aug 22, 2019
Flickr Creative Commons

Governor Ron DeSantis says he doesn’t think the Florida legislature will call a special session to address gun violence. 

Democrats have been calling for the legislature to reconvene since Tuesday. 

Democrats want a special session to consider gun regulations like stricter background checks. 

But DeSantis says he wants the legislature to focus on funding improved threat assessment.

Read more at WMFE.org.