If There’s A Threat On A Broward School Campus, BSO Can Now See It In Real Time

When more than 270,000 students in Broward return to school Wednesday, there will be added security on campuses, more surveillance cameras and a new monitoring system that allows the Broward Sheriff’s Office to access video feeds in real-time to address an immediate threat.

“The message ... is that the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff himself, the entire command staff, all the county commissioners are doing every single thing we can in our power to ensure their safety,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office Captain Michael Riggio Tuesday after giving reporters a glimpse of BSO’s new $2 million Real Time Crime Center. “That is the most important mission ⁠— to save lives and protect the safety of all residents and the students.”

Riggio, who heads BSO’s Threat Management Division, said the center is a collaboration among Broward County Public Schools, BSO and the county commission. The 2,600-square-foot center in BSO’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters allows deputies to access the more than 10,000 cameras in more than 260 schools across the county.

