Inmate Coronavirus Cases In Miami-Dade Have Exploded, Contrary To Official Claims

The number of inmates in Miami-Dade County jails who have tested positive for COVID-19 is far higher than the county has let on in recent days.

That’s according to a document filed in federal court on Saturday that is directly at odds with what the county has made public. The ongoing lawsuit was filed in the name of several inmates in Metro West Detention Center, claiming that the conditions in the facility lacked basic hygiene and that measures to stop or limit the spread of COVID-19 were effectively impossible inside the facility. Attorneys argued in the lawsuit that an "outbreak of the novel coronavirus is imminent" in Metro West.

In the document filed on Saturday, Miami-Dade County reported that 159 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Metro-West Detention Center alone. The number reflected the number of positive inmates in the facility as of April 19.

However, the Department of Corrections has in recent days been relaying information indicating there were far fewer inmates that had tested positive. On Friday, Department of Corrections spokesperson Juan Diasgranados wrote to WLRN in an email that there were 59 inmates who had tested positive across the entire jail system.

That was the same number given to the Miami Herald in an April 21 report, two days after the county knew 159 inmates in Metro West had tested positive, according to the court document.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus began, county officials have taken some steps to lower the population in Miami-Dade jails, citing concerns about what could happen if the disease takes root inside the system. The day Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a public health state of emergency in Florida, there were 3,897 people incarcerated in Miami-Dade jails. That number has since come down to 3,255, according to a daily inmate population report published by the Department of Corrections.

About 1,800 inmates were housed in Metro West when the lawsuit was filed. The numbers that the county reported in the federal court filing do not include inmates who have tested positive in the main jail near downtown, or in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, two other large-scale facilities of the largest local jail system in the state.

Since the lawsuit was filed, a federal judge ordered the county to provide inmates at Metro-West with hygiene products and to make sure inmates are able to socially distance within the facility “to the maximum extent possible.” The judge also ordered the county to test any inmates that show signs of the novel coronavirus.

At the time, the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections said the order only reiterated steps that the department had been taking across the jail system.

A request for comment to the department about the numbers reflected in the court filing was not immediately returned.

In addition to the 159 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, 16 staff members at Metro West have also tested positive, according to the court filing. A total of 557 people had been tested at the facility as of April 19, including 72 staff and 485 inmates.

“We really feel that there’s some egregious things going on inside the system,” said Maya Ragsdale, an attorney working on the federal case.

The percentage of those tested at Metro West who were found to have COVID-19 — 31 percent — is more than double the average for Miami-Dade County, according to the state report for April 26.