A Key Deer Walks Into A CVS... And Why We Shouldn't Laugh About The Punchline

By 53 minutes ago
  • A Key deer buck repeatedly wandered into a CVS on Big Pine until it was finally tranquilized and relocated.
    A Key deer buck repeatedly wandered into a CVS on Big Pine until it was finally tranquilized and relocated.
    Doug Mader, DVM

The endangered Key deer are one of the iconic animals of South Florida. The small deer are popular with tourists for photos. But, it can be dangerous for the deer when they get too comfortable with humans.

Case in point: Last year, a Key deer buck started showing up at the CVS on Big Pine Key.

"It actually had learned to walk up and stand on the pressure plates," said Doug Mader, a veterinarian who owns the Marathon Veterinary Hospital and lives on Big Pine Key. "The doors would open, it would walk in, it walked around the store, it did some shopping, found the candy aisle. It knew exactly where it wanted to go."

Mader got the call from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which runs the National Key Deer Refuge. They'd tried chasing the deer out of the store but it came back.

"We were able to corner it in the drug section and I gave it some tranquilizers and we carried it very, very, very far away, blindfolded it so we didn't know where it was and then we woke it up, stayed with it and make sure it was OK and the plan was hopefully it wouldn't come back," Mader said.

So far, it appears the deer has been successfully discouraged. Refuge managers say that even though the deer are adorable people should keep their distance and never feed them. These things lead to the animals hanging out more in populated areas — where they get hit by cars.

"We try and convince people to help keep wildlife wild and that is especially important for the Key deer. They're wild animals. They know how to feed themselves. They know where to find water," said Kristie Killam, park ranger for the National Wildlife Refuges in the Keys.

"When we intervene and change their behaviors, a lot of times bad things happen to them," she said. "So it might seem funny for a key deer to be inside CVS but it's actually really dangerous for them and it's dangerous for the people involved, too."

 

Tags: 
Key deer
Florida Keys
Florida Keys
news
Local News

Related Content

Keys Crowd Says Keep Key Deer On Endangered Species List

By Aug 23, 2019
Emily Michot / Miami Herald

U.S. Fish & Wildlife officials Thursday evening faced a crowd of Keys residents strongly opposed to removing the Key deer from the Endangered Species List.

Key Deer Considered For Removal From Endangered Species List

By Aug 14, 2019
Miami Herald

The federal government is considering removing the iconic Key deer from the Endangered Species List.

Key Deer Poacher To Serve Federal Time

By Keynoter Staff Oct 31, 2017
FWC

One of two men caught illegally poaching three endangered Key deer was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months in federal custody. The other received supervised release for a year.

U.S. District Court Judge Jose E. Martinez handed down the sentences to Eric Damas Acosta, 18, who received the prison term plus two years of supervised release after he gets out; and Tumani Anthony Young, 23, who received 12 months of supervised release with electronic monitoring. They were in federal court on Simonton Street in Key West.

Saving Key Deer Means New Relationships With Wild Animals

By Nov 9, 2016
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

People in the Keys have been living alongside Key deer for a long time. And for ages, wildlife officials have implored people: Don't feed the deer.

But now the deer are in trouble, and breaking the old rules is part of the solution.

Plastic Bag Ban is the Latest Battle in Home Rule War

By Denise Royal Feb 14, 2020
Lydia Bell / Greenpeace

It’s called “the plastic monster.” The 15-foot sculpture made of plastic bags, bottles, and packaging visited the state Capitol in Tallahassee earlier this month and has stopped in Publix parking lots throughout the state. Now, the monster is part of an effort by Greenpeace to bring attention to single-use plastics, the companies that use them and legislative efforts to prohibit local governments from banning certain plastic products.

 