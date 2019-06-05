Key West Names New Poet Laureate Arlo Haskell

By 52 minutes ago
  • Key West named Arlo Haskell its new poet laureate, the island city's official poet, on Tuesday.
    Key West named Arlo Haskell its new poet laureate, the island city's official poet, on Tuesday.
    Photos courtesy Arlo Haskell. Graphic by WLRN's Sundial.

Key West, a longtime home for poets from Elizabeth Bishop to Richard Wilbur, has selected Florida Keys native Arlo Haskell as the Conch Republic’s new poet laureate.

“We certainly have more than our fair share of poets, living and dead right here on this little rock,” he said in his remarks at a city commission meeting Tuesday. “As poet laureate, I’m going to try to build a genuine Conch Republic of Letters.”

Haskell will serve in the honorary role for two years. Though he has no official duties, he said he wants to make the island city’s poetry “a little easier to see.”

He also told WLRN that the honor had him thinking about the word "laureate," which comes from laurels.

"Are there any laurels in South Florida?" he said. "I did a little research and sure enough, there are lots. My favorite of the subtropical laurels is the avocado."

Haskell does all things literature in Key West. He’s executive director of the Key West Literary Seminar; author of two poetry collections, “Fool Proof” and “Joker”; and publisher of Sand Paper Press, which has featured works of poetry, short fiction and Latin American literature in translation since 2003.

Haskell has also been recognized as a historian. In 2017, he received the Florida Book Award Gold Medal for Florida Nonfiction for “The Jews of Key West: Smugglers, Cigar Makers, and Revolutionaries (1823-1969),” which chronicles the impact the Jewish community had on the city.

LISTEN: Sundial’s Book Club Interviews Arlo Haskell

Key West has been naming poet laureates since 2012. Past honorees include Kirby Congdon, Rosalind Brackenbury and Flower Conroy.

There will be a public inauguration celebration with a reading by Haskell on Friday, June 7, from 6-7 p.m.

Tags: 
poetry
literature
Key West Literary Seminar
Key West
Local News
news

Related Content

This Broward County Bus Driver Finds Beauty In The Mundane; Then He Blogs About It

By Apr 23, 2019
Bus Tropical
Katie Lepri / WLRN

Robert Rutherford is behind the wheel at least five days a week, which means that inspiration for a story can hit him at any bus stop.  

The Wilton Manors native is a driver for Broward County Transit and also the author of a blog that documents what he sees in his drives across the county. 

The blog is called Bus Tropical. It's a play-on-words for a subtropical climate (bus spelled backwards is sub).  

Workshop Helps Kids Find Language And Poetry Without Words

By Apr 11, 2019
Sammy Mack / WLRN

April is national poetry month and the O, Miami poetry festival wants to reach every resident of Dade County with a poem—including a group of South Florida students with severe disabilities.

WLRN went to one of the O, Miami-sponsored poetry workshops at the Brucie Ball Educational Center and has this audio postcard from the young poets:

"I'm hoping to give them an entryway into the genre and into self-expression and eventually self advocacy," says Donald Welch, who helped run the workshop for the kids at Brucie Ball.

Best Selling Authors In The Sunshine Economy

By Jan 22, 2019
Patterson: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP Meltzer: Michelle Watson, Catchlight Group

James Patterson and Brad Meltzer have scores of best sellers between them, but it’s not because of a strategic, business plan-like approach. Both say they are writers, not business or marketing experts. They write about what interests them, not to fill an opportunity in the publishing market.

Both Patterson and Meltzer work from South Florida. Patterson moved to Palm Beach County in the late 1990s. Meltzer came here as a kid in 1983.

Happy Birthday, Mamey! Key West Museum Holds Party For Champion Tree

By 4 hours ago
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

Key West built a firehouse in 1908. A few years later, someone planted a mamey tree in the yard alongside it. Now that tree is now getting some special attention.

Keys Kids Create Moving Sculpture That Is Also A Commentary On Island Life

By May 1, 2019
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

In recent weeks, a middle school art class at Horace O'Bryant School in Key West has been working on a big project. It's a float for one of Key West's many parades. In this parade, every entry is a "kinetic sculpture," which means it must have moving parts — and be powered by people, not pulled by trucks.

This particular float is about the different faces of Key West: the version that tourists see and the reality that these kids know.