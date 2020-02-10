Keys Men Explore 'Curse of the Bermuda Triangle' In New TV Show

By Gwen Filosa 1 minute ago
  • From left, Moe Mottice, Chuck Meier, Mike Still and Dave Cziko explore the mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle in a new show for the Science Channel.
    Science Channel

Don’t tell Chuck Meier the Bermuda Triangle isn’t a truly mysterious and dangerous place.

Those reports of ships disappearing and unexplained spinning compasses can’t all be fiction, he said.

“Then how do you explain it?” Meier asked. “Christopher Columbus was one of the first people to actually report lights and spinning compasses and things coming out of the water and going into the water. That’s O.G. stuff.”

Now, the Florida Keys resident is part of a new television series where he and three other Keys mariners hit the water to investigate several cases of alleged tragedies at sea.

“Curse of the Bermuda Triangle” debuted Feb. 9. That show is available for viewing online on the Science Channel’s website.

television
Florida Keys
