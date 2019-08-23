Latest Wave Of Repression In Cuba Targets Journalists, Artists And Video Gamers

By Nora Gámez Torres 31 minutes ago
  • Cuban gay rights activists used social media to draw hundreds of supporters to take part in their unauthorized march in Havana on May 11.
    RAMON ESPINOSA / AP

These days it is not necessary to be a dissident to be arrested in Cuba. Just using a Cuban flag or playing on an intranet with your friends can get you in trouble with the authorities.

Users of SNET, a wireless network created on the island by video-game enthusiasts, have complained on social networks how the state security apparatus has threatened them to silence their protests after the government made their network illegal through a new decree that authorizes only private networks smaller than SNET.

”Yesterday [Aug. 15] at 11:45 pm state security came to my house,” Ernesto de Armas, one of the members of SNET, posted on Twitter. “They took me in a patrol car. They threatened me, falsely accused me of things, even threatened me with jail. I am very sad that this happens just to defend SNET in my country. I don’t hurt anyone.”

