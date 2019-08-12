Maduro Government Plans To Dissolve Venezuela’s National Assembly, Guaidó Says

By Antonio María Delgado 1 minute ago
  • Venezuelan opposition leader and self proclaimed interim President the country Juan Guaido.
    Venezuelan opposition leader and self proclaimed interim President the country Juan Guaido.
    Fernando Llano / AP

The interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, warned Sunday night that the Nicolás Maduro regime plans to dissolve the National Assembly in the next few hours in reaction to the sanctions imposed by Washington on the Venezuelan economy.

Guaidó, whose presidency is recognized by the United States and more than fifty other nations, said the country is at the gates of a new stage of repression that could lead to the massive arrest of the assembly’s deputies. Guaidó is the leader of the assembly.

“We have received important information about the claims of a new regime madness.... Tomorrow they intend to dissolve parliament, illegally convene parliamentary elections and persecute mass deputies, ”Guaidó said Sunday through a video broadcast by Periscope.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Venezuela
National Assembly
Venezuela crisis
Juan Guaido
news

Related Content

Real Christians Show Up In Colombia – And Show Up Racist Christianists In America

By Aug 7, 2019
Fernando Vergara / AP

COMMENTARY

On Local 10’s “This Week in South Florida” last Sunday – a day after the anti-immigrant/anti-Hispanic massacre in El Paso, Texas – I used the term “white Christianist terrorism” to describe the wave of white supremacist violence plaguing the U.S.

U.S. And Colombian Military Are Working On Plans To Aid Venezuela After Maduro

By Tara Copp Aug 8, 2019
Martin Chahin / DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

The U.S. is working with Colombia, Brazil and other regional partners on how to assist Venezuela if the embargo-like sanctions announced by the White House this week ultimately force President Nicolás Maduro to step down, the head of the U.S. Southern Command said.

Navy Adm. Craig Faller, the Miami-based head of U.S. forces in South America, said the nations are working on “planning and discussing what we could do, and will do for the ‘day after Maduro,’ when there’s a legitimate government, when we can go in and really assist the people of Venezuela.”

Is The Latest U.S. Move Against Venezuela Really An Embargo?

By Aug 6, 2019
Martin Mejia / AP

Monday night the Trump Administration announced it was slapping a “full economic embargo” on Venezuela. But the U.S.’s latest move against the socialist regime in Caracas isn’t quite what it’s being billed as.

Guaidó Gambit: Why Venezuelans There And Here Are Suddenly More Hopeful

By Jan 21, 2019
Fernando Llano / AP

Don’t feel bad if you’ve never heard of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Most Venezuelans had never heard of Guaidó – until President Nicolás Maduro’s intelligence agents dragged him from his car near Caracas last week and briefly detained him.