Make A Reservation For Coffee: How One Coral Springs Business Is Adapting To COVID-19

By 16 minutes ago
  • Lady and the Mug
    Swing chairs and green decor add to ambiance in Lady and the Mug, Tarte says. That is why they wanted to give their customers the option to sit inside safely, with a reservation.
    Courtesy of Lady and the Mug / WLRN

Businesses of all kinds — particularly restaurants and cafes — are having to get creative to survive the coronavirus pandemic. 

 

Some are trying new ways to help people to feel safe while grabbing a cup of coffee. 

 

"Even during a pandemic people want coffee,” Aimee Tarte says. Tarte owns the Lady and the Mug in Coral Springs. 

 

WLRN is committed to providing South Florida with trusted news and information. In these uncertain times, our mission is more vital than ever. Your support makes it possible. Please donate today. Thank you.

The specialty coffee shop opened just over three years ago on North University Drive. It’s known for its philanthropy, including donating proceeds from certain drinks and helping get food to people during the pandemic. It's a place for the community to sit in a garden-like ambiance with swing chairs and vines.

Before the pandemic, it’s a place where you'd want to stay and sip your coffee, rather than run out with a to-go cup. The shop hasn't had to fully close since the coronavirus began spreading, but Tarte did pivot to starting curbside service. 

Indoor seating reopened on July 1, but there's something new when you feel comfortable enough to return: In order to sit inside you need to reserve a seat online ahead of time, and there's a $2.50 fee. 

Tarte says it's a way to keep better records during the pandemic. 

"We really wanted to be able to keep record of who was here, where they sat, what time they were here, in case the city or any code enforcement needed that information," Tarte said. "And it's just for safety, just precaution if we ever needed it. We haven't had to use it."

Tarte says so far, customers have been understanding about the new protocol and excited to come back. The Square software to make the reservations isn't free, so the $2.50 fee goes to cover those costs for the shop, according to Tarte. Though, sitting on the outside patio is still free. 

"Nobody has complained, everyone understands that it's just a great way to keep track of everything, keep everybody safe," she said. "And take those extra precautions."

 

Have you seen your favorite business take extra precautions during the pandemic or change the way it's getting your favorite coffee or meal to you? We want to hear from you! Email us at talktous@wlrn.org.  

Tags: 
local businesses
Coral Springs
Coronavirus
coffee
Local News
news

Related Content

Teachers Who Survived Parkland Shooting Connect During Pandemic With Virtual Meditation

By & Jun 3, 2020
River
Courtesy of Diana Haneski / WLRN

Sometimes cute, sometimes irritating — it might be a familiar occurrence at this point: A dog barks in the background of a video conference.

In this case, though, it's definitely cute, because the dog is River, a fluffy Bernedoodle who's certified in canine therapy. And her owner is Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's librarian.

Coral Springs Filmmaker Explores The Power Of Biases In 'I Learned It From You'

By May 20, 2019
savor cinema
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

An independent filmmaker in Coral Springs got the chance to showcase his first full-length documentary in Downtown Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema.

Kevin Douglas Wright screened 'I Learned It From You' for an audience of about thirty people Sunday, in the same theater that is home to the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival

An Unlikely Coral Reef Becomes A Source Of Quarantine Entertainment

By Apr 6, 2020
Coral City Camera

County and municipal marinas are closed, popular sandbars are empty for the first time in recorded history, and there are no cruise ships packed with passengers sailing out of South Florida’s ports. On the surface, there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot going on when it comes to life on the water, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

That’s on the surface.

Looking For A Better Cup Of Espresso? This Group Of Scientists May Have Found The Perfect Recipe

By Jared Gilmour / Miami Herald Jan 23, 2020
University of Oregon

An international team of experts says it has discovered the recipe for a perfect, consistent espresso shot — a formula that could save U.S. coffee shops millions of dollars every day.

One of the scientists in that 10-member group, University of Oregon chemist Christopher Hendon, said in a statement released by the Eugene-based university that “for the local shop owner, this is an opportunity to save a lot of money without sacrificing quality.”