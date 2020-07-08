Make A Reservation For Coffee: How One Coral Springs Business Is Adapting To COVID-19

Businesses of all kinds — particularly restaurants and cafes — are having to get creative to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Some are trying new ways to help people to feel safe while grabbing a cup of coffee.

"Even during a pandemic people want coffee,” Aimee Tarte says. Tarte owns the Lady and the Mug in Coral Springs.





WLRN is committed to providing South Florida with trusted news and information. In these uncertain times, our mission is more vital than ever. Your support makes it possible. Please donate today. Thank you.

The specialty coffee shop opened just over three years ago on North University Drive. It’s known for its philanthropy, including donating proceeds from certain drinks and helping get food to people during the pandemic. It's a place for the community to sit in a garden-like ambiance with swing chairs and vines.

Before the pandemic, it’s a place where you'd want to stay and sip your coffee, rather than run out with a to-go cup. The shop hasn't had to fully close since the coronavirus began spreading, but Tarte did pivot to starting curbside service.

Indoor seating reopened on July 1, but there's something new when you feel comfortable enough to return: In order to sit inside you need to reserve a seat online ahead of time, and there's a $2.50 fee.

Listen to the audio version of this story.

Tarte says it's a way to keep better records during the pandemic.

"We really wanted to be able to keep record of who was here, where they sat, what time they were here, in case the city or any code enforcement needed that information," Tarte said. "And it's just for safety, just precaution if we ever needed it. We haven't had to use it."

Tarte says so far, customers have been understanding about the new protocol and excited to come back. The Square software to make the reservations isn't free, so the $2.50 fee goes to cover those costs for the shop, according to Tarte. Though, sitting on the outside patio is still free.

"Nobody has complained, everyone understands that it's just a great way to keep track of everything, keep everybody safe," she said. "And take those extra precautions."

Have you seen your favorite business take extra precautions during the pandemic or change the way it's getting your favorite coffee or meal to you? We want to hear from you! Email us at talktous@wlrn.org.