MDC Board Of Trustees Appoints Rolando Montoya As Interim President

By 34 minutes ago
  • Rolando Montoya is a former member of the MDC Board of trustees.
    Jessica Bakeman / WLRN News

The Miami Dade College board unanimously appointed a retired veteran administrator to serve as interim president while trustees restart the search for a permanent replacement for Eduardo Padrón, who retires tomorrow.

Rolando Montoya will return to the college as its interim president for the remainder of the search process, which trustees estimated could take up to another year.

He retired from the college in 2016 after a nearly three-decade career as a professor and administrator. He has previously served as provost and president of the Wolfson campus in downtown Miami. He is also a former member of MDC's board of trustees.

The appointment is effective Saturday, Aug. 31, one day after Padrón's final day in the job.

The decision comes after an ugly political battle that was on stark display at Thursday morning's meeting, with board chair Bernie Navarro openly battling with new members of the board recently appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

