Meet Harry The Sea Turtle Rescued In Tavernier That Will Soon Be Released

15 minutes ago
  • Harry the Olive Ridley turtle was discovered six miles off of Tavanier in February. He will be released back into the water on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
    The Turtle Hospital

He's not from around these parts. Yet somehow he's here.

Harry, an Olive Ridley sea turtle, was found floating roughly six miles offshore Tavernier in February. He had injuries from being tangled up in a fishing net on all four flippers.   

He was treated with antibiotics, nutrition via IV, laser therapy and more, including lots of fish, shrimp and squid. He's recovered enough that he's scheduled for release at Higgs Beach in Key West at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Harry will carry a satellite transmitter for tracking.

"Only six Olive Ridleys have ever been documented in Florida, so having the opportunity to track this turtle is very special," said Bette Zirkelbach, manager of the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, where Harry was treated. 

Tags: 
sea turtles
marine conservation
Florida Keys
environment
news
Local News

