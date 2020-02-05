Related Program: 
Miami-Dade County Mayor Runs For Congress, Former NPR Host Diane Rehm & Dixie Highway

On this Wednesday, Feb. 5, episode of Sundial:

Miami-Dade Mayor Runs For Congress 

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has announced his run for Congress to represent Florida’s 26th Congressional District.

At his final State of the County address in January, Gimenez pointed to a decade of economic growth and low unemployment, but Miami-Dade still faces major affordable housing and transportation challenges. Gimenez joined Sundial to discuss those topics, the economic impact of the Super Bowl and his run against incumbent Democrat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Diane Rehm Talks About Right To Die

Former NPR host Diane Rehm’s new book, "When My Time Comes," explores the movement to allow for terminally ill patients to access end of life drugs.

“My idea of a good death is one that is without suffering,” Rehm says in an interview on Sundial. 

Rehm became an advocate for aid-in-dying laws after losing her husband of 54 years to Parkinson’s disease. For the book she spoke to doctors and supporters. WLRN producer Chris Remington spoke with Rehm on Sundial about her book, an upcoming event in Miami and how families can best approach conversations about death. 

Read more: 'A Good Death Is One Without Suffering': Diane Rehm Discusses Death With Dignity

Dixie Highway’s Possible Name Change

Dixie Highway, one of the oldest roadways in the country, might get a name change. 

At a commission meeting on Tuesday, Miami-Dade Commissioner Deniss Moss, who represents South Dade, asked other commissioners to support his proposed bill that would remove “Dixie” from the highways. Moss says the name is tied to a racist history that’s associated with the former Confederacy. Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness, one of the bill’s supporters joined Sundial to talk about how the name has impacted people in his community. 

And we want to hear from you: Do you want to change the name of Dixie Highway? Fill out this Google form.

