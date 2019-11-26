Miami Times Publisher Garth Reeves Sr., ‘Conscience Of The Black Community,’ Dies At 100

Garth C. Reeves Sr., publisher emeritus of The Miami Times and a voice for the aspirations of African Americans in Miami for most of the past century, died on Monday..

He was 100.

The Miami Times was the only job publisher emeritus Garth C. Reeves Sr. ever had, aside from serving in the Army during World War II. He was proud of that distinction. Reeves’ energy in running the landmark black-owned paper would impact the lives of countless families in South Florida. He’d found his life’s calling — to serve as a voice for the black community. He knew no better job.

“This man is truly a legend in South Florida history,” said Delrish Moss on a Facebook post Monday night. “For more than a century, he has made huge contributions on so many fronts, most notably, he has given the black community a voice like no other. I was privileged, for a time, to write a weekly contribution to the Miami Times, thanks in great part to Mr. Reeves and his daughter who preceded him in death.”

Read more at news partner the Miami Herald.