Miami Times Publisher Garth Reeves Sr., ‘Conscience Of The Black Community,’ Dies At 100

By Howard Cohen 2 minutes ago
  • Garth Reeves, the retired publisher of The Miami Times newspaper, holds an MLK special edition published by The Miami Times. He was 92 at the time. Reeves has died at 100.
    Garth Reeves, the retired publisher of The Miami Times newspaper, holds an MLK special edition published by The Miami Times. He was 92 at the time. Reeves has died at 100.
    Patrick Farrell / Miami Herald file

Garth C. Reeves Sr., publisher emeritus of The Miami Times and a voice for the aspirations of African Americans in Miami for most of the past century, died on Monday..

He was 100.

The Miami Times was the only job publisher emeritus Garth C. Reeves Sr. ever had, aside from serving in the Army during World War II. He was proud of that distinction. Reeves’ energy in running the landmark black-owned paper would impact the lives of countless families in South Florida. He’d found his life’s calling — to serve as a voice for the black community. He knew no better job.

“This man is truly a legend in South Florida history,” said Delrish Moss on a Facebook post Monday night. “For more than a century, he has made huge contributions on so many fronts, most notably, he has given the black community a voice like no other. I was privileged, for a time, to write a weekly contribution to the Miami Times, thanks in great part to Mr. Reeves and his daughter who preceded him in death.”

Read more at news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Garth Reeves
Miami Times
black communities
African-Americans
obituaries
obituary
newspaper
news

Related Content

Pioneering black lawyer W. George Allen dies at 83

By David Hayes Nov 8, 2019
Josh Ritchie / South Florida Sun Sentinel

W. George Allen, a hugely influential figure in Broward history and its black community, has died, his family confirmed Thursday. He was 83.

In 1962, Allen became the first African-American to graduate from the University of Florida. He once said: “I was admitted to Harvard and the University of California at Berkeley, but I’m a native Floridian, and I felt that somebody had to integrate the University of Florida. The racists told me I didn’t belong there and I’d never graduate.”