PINEAPPLE & SUGARCANE MOONSHINE CHUTNEY

©1999 All Rights Reserved by Norman Van Aken

When I first created this recipe “Moonshine” was not sold in the liquor stores as it is now. I found the power of Cachaća to work well so I used it. Feel free to use either.

6 Cups peeled, cored and medium diced cut pineapple

5 Cups peeled and medium diced cut mango

3 Cups of peeled, seeded and medium diced cut papaya

2 Cups red onion, peeled and diced medium

4‑ scotch bonnet chilies, stem and seeds discarded, minced

2 Tablespoon peeled, minced fresh ginger

2 Cups apple cider vinegar

2 Cups Cachaća alcohol

2 Cups granulated sugar

2 Cups dark brown sugar, tightly packed

1 Tablespoon powdered cinnamon or canela

2 teaspoons ground allspice

Gently combine the first six ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Now whisk together the rest and pour over the fruit/veg mixture and toss to mix. Store overnight in the refrigerator.

The next day put the mixture in a large heavy pan and bring it slowly to a simmer over medium heat.

Strain and set aside the fruit.

Pour the liquids back into the pan and reduce the heat and simmer about one hour. Turn off and allow to cool. Store in the refrigerator.