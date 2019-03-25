More Layoffs At Miami Hospitals As Patient Admissions Dwindle And Operating Costs Rise

Citing financial pressures and operating losses, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Jackson Health System — among Miami-Dade’s largest employers — are expected to announce layoffs and other cutbacks in the coming weeks.

In a memo to staff obtained by the Miami Herald, Nicklaus Children’s executives said they will eliminate pay raises this year for all employees, reduce pension contributions and limit new hires to workers who provide direct service to patients.

Nicklaus Children’s employs about 3,500 workers. Employee pay and benefits make up about 57 percent of the hospital system’s operating expenses, according to the memo.

“As a result, the business need to lower our operating expenses also requires that we reduce the size of our workforce,” states the memo from CEO Narendra Kini.

Rachel Perry, a Nicklaus spokeswoman, said in a written statement that the cutbacks and layoffs are “difficult, but necessary ... to preserve the financial health of our organization and the vital services we provide to the children of our community.”

