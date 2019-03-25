More Layoffs At Miami Hospitals As Patient Admissions Dwindle And Operating Costs Rise

By Daniel Chang 17 minutes ago
  • In October 2017, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital surgeons and a medical team check up on an infant with heart issues who was evacuated from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
    In October 2017, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital surgeons and a medical team check up on an infant with heart issues who was evacuated from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
    C.M. Guerrero / Miami Herald

Citing financial pressures and operating losses, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Jackson Health System — among Miami-Dade’s largest employers — are expected to announce layoffs and other cutbacks in the coming weeks.

In a memo to staff obtained by the Miami Herald, Nicklaus Children’s executives said they will eliminate pay raises this year for all employees, reduce pension contributions and limit new hires to workers who provide direct service to patients.

Nicklaus Children’s employs about 3,500 workers. Employee pay and benefits make up about 57 percent of the hospital system’s operating expenses, according to the memo.

“As a result, the business need to lower our operating expenses also requires that we reduce the size of our workforce,” states the memo from CEO Narendra Kini.

Rachel Perry, a Nicklaus spokeswoman, said in a written statement that the cutbacks and layoffs are “difficult, but necessary ... to preserve the financial health of our organization and the vital services we provide to the children of our community.”

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

U.S. Hospitals And Insurers Might Be Forced To Reveal The True Prices They Negotiate

By Mar 11, 2019

The Trump administration is weighing whether to require hospitals to publicly reveal the prices they charge insurance companies for medical procedures and services — prices that are currently negotiated in private and kept confidential.

The Department of Health and Human Services says its aim is to boost competition and cut costs by letting consumers see how prices vary from place to place. But health economists say such "transparency" might not actually bring down costs for patients.

How Much Difference Will Eli Lilly's Half-Price Insulin Make?

By editor Mar 10, 2019

When Erin Gilmer filled her insulin prescription at a Denver-area Walgreens in January, she paid $8.50. U.S. taxpayers paid another $280.51.

She thinks the price of insulin is too high. "It eats at me to know that taxpayer money is being wasted," says Gilmer, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes while a sophomore at the University of Colorado in 2002.

The diagnosis meant that for the rest of her life she'd require daily insulin shots to stay alive. But the price of that insulin is skyrocketing.

Poll: Americans Support Government Action To Curb Prescription Drug Prices

By Mar 1, 2019

About a quarter of Americans surveyed say they've had trouble paying for their prescription drugs, and a majority welcome government action to help cut the cost of medications.

A survey released Friday by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation finds that many people have skipped or rationed their prescription medications or have substituted cheaper over-the-counter drugs.

Cat Bites The Hand That Feeds; Hospital Bills $48,512

By editor Feb 26, 2019

Compassion for a hungry stray kitten led to a nip on the finger — and also took a bite out of Jeannette Parker's wallet.

In a rural area just outside Florida's Everglades National Park, Parker spotted the cat wandering along the road. It looked skinny and sick, and when Parker, a wildlife biologist, offered up some tuna she had in her car, the cat bit her finger.

"It broke my skin with his teeth," she recalls.

Trump Highlights Health Agenda With Vow To Lower ‘Unfair’ Drug Prices

By Julie Rovner / Kaiser Health News Feb 6, 2019

It was not the centerpiece, but health was a persistent theme in President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the Capitol on Tuesday night. 