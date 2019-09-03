Palm Beach County Asks Residents To Stay Off Roads Due To Wind And Rain Conditions

Palm Beach County officials are warning residents to stay alert on wind and rain conditions from the slow-moving Hurricane Dorian.

Deputy County Administrator Jon Van Arnam said people should stay put – at least through Tuesday evening.

"We’re asking people to not be on the roads, to stay on the shelters if they’re in the shelters, to stay at home if you’re at home," he said.

He added that Palm Beach county could see strong winds from noon to about 8 p.m. Tuesday. The county is still under a tropical storm warning.

Additionally, there’s also a high tide coming in around noon. That could put coastal areas at risk of storm surge if the hurricane pushes more water toward Florida.

Palm Beach International airport will not reopen Tuesday afternoon as originally planned. PBI spokeswoman Lacy Larson said in an email that that decision was made at a briefing with the Federal Aviation Administration. "Safe operations is the top priority of PBI and our partner agencies and it is our goal to resume operations as soon as possible," she said in the email.

Reporting by Madeline Fox.

Broward Schools Will Reopen

Students in Broward County will be back in the classroom starting Wednesday.

Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters at a news conference in Plantation Tuesday, that Broward County Public Schools will return to normal for the rest of this week, after having closed for Hurricane Dorian.

"Everything is going to operate at normal hours - we'll have normal school hours, normal district hours. All student activities, all events would be on the normal schedule for tomorrow," Runcie said.

Schools are often used as shelter sites during storms. Three schools had been opened on Monday to serve as general population shelters overnight. Those will close Tuesday afternoon.

Runcie said he expects students will brainstorm ways to help people affected by the storm in the Bahamas:

"I've always been, you know, amazed and inspired by our students in Broward County who take it upon themselves to organize relief efforts across our schools," he said. "So I expect to see some of that occurring."

Broward's Mayor said the county will also contribute in some way to relief efforts, but it's too soon to know if they will send people or supplies.

Reporting by Caitie Switalski.

Grocery Stores To Reopen Wednesday

All Publix locations in Palm Beach County will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the company.