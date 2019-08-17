Click play to hear this week's A Word On Food (air date 8-17-2019)

RACHEL SANDWICH, (WITH PASTRAMI)

Yield: 2 sandwiches

6 ounces of pastrami, (or more as desired).

melted (or clarified butter), as needed

butter, softened, amount as needed

4 slices Jewish rye bread or pumpernickel

8 thin slices Emmenthaler Swiss cheese

6 Tablespoons good cole slaw, drained

1/4 Cup Thousand Island Dressing, (recipe below)

Heat up the pastrami in a pan or in a toaster type oven if you have one. Keep warm.

Brush the four slices of bread with the melted or clarified butter as they sit on your cutting board.

Heat a large enough skillet or griddle to hold the bread slices on medium-low to medium heat.

Now lay the bread down on the melted buttered side to toast it. This will help keep the bread from absorbing the wet ingredients and making your sandwiches soggy.

Return the bread to your cutting board and butter the other side of the bread slices with the softened butter.

Now place the softened butter bread side down on the skillet or griddle. Add the slices of cheese to the slices of bread. (3 slices per 1 slice of bread). Place the warm meat on two of the slices and the 1000 Island Dressing and cole slaw on the other. Now lay one of each of the semi-constructed sandwiches on the other half. If you can … place a somewhat heavy pan on the sandwiches to press them. This could also be done in a panini type press.

Griddle sandwiches until both sides are golden brown and the cheese is melted, about 4-5 minutes per side. Serve hot.

For the Thousand Island Dressing:

Yield: 1 3/4 Cups

1 large hard-boiled egg, chopped

1 Cup (Duke’s) mayonnaise

¼ Cup + 1 Tablespoon of (Heinz) Chili Sauce

2 Tablespoons finely chopped pimento-stuffed green olives

2 Tablespoons finely chopped sweet pickles

2 Tablespoons chopped sweet onion

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine the egg, mayonnaise, chili sauce, olives, pickle, onion, parsley and ½ teaspoon lemon juice on a mixing bowl and blend well. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Add more chopped pickles and lemon juice if desired. Refrigerate until ready to use.