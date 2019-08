CLASSIC HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

Norman Van Aken © Copyright 2003, All Rights Reserved

Yield: 1½ Cup

3 egg yolks

½ pound of unsalted butter

1½ teaspoon lemon juice

Tabasco, to taste

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Cut the butter into several pieces and allow it to melt. (I do not clarify butter for sauce Béarnaise nor Hollandaise.)