Scot Peterson Arrest Update, Environmental Stories, MasterChef Latino & Summer Shorts

On today’s episode of Sundial WLRN’s Danny Rivero co-hosts the show with Luis Hernandez.

Former Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson was arrested and admitted in to a Broward County jail on Tuesday. Peterson was arrested with multiple charges for his inaction during the Parkland shooting in February of 2018. WLRN’s Caitie Switalski was at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission meeting when Peterson’s arrest was announced. She joined Sundial from the second day of meetings to explain the details of the arrest.

Read More: Ex-School Deputy Scot Peterson Arrested For Inaction During The Parkland Shooting

Miami-based cruise line company Carnival Corporation plead guilty Monday to six probation violations related to illegal dumping of oil and sewage in the Bahamas. The company has since agreed to cut disposable plastic use in half across its entire fleet by 2021. WLRN’s Jenny Staletovich joined Sundial to talk about the story. She also shares her recent reporting on a study by the University of Miami that found over half a million corals reefs in Florida were destroyed by Port of Miami dredging.

Read More: Carnival Agrees to Cut Disposable Plastic Use in Half Under Plea Deal

Coconut Grove resident John Pardo has a deep connection to food. His skills in the kitchen landed him a spot on MasterChef Latino, where he became the first contestant on the program in a wheelchair. Pardo joined Sundial and spoke with Luis Hernandez about the origins of his culinary passion and his recent journey on the Camino de Santiago on a wheelchair.

Summer Shorts is back at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts with a lineup of six short plays and two mini musicals. This year the shorts address a number of social issues including police department trainings and sexual harassment in the workplace. Actors Brian Reiff and Jovon Jacobs joined Sundial along with the director of two of this year’s shorts Gladys Ramirez.