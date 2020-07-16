Sex Abuse Claims Revealed At Homestead Shelter, Where Staff Was Not Vetted For Child Abuse

The now-shuttered Homestead detention center for migrant children in Miami-Dade had four child sex-abuse claims that resulted in the firing of one employee and the resignation of two others, according to newly released documents.

The information about the claims of sex abuse, which took place in the 18 months between January 2017 and July 2018, is in a 17-page report sent to U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s office in mid-May, a year after she had filed an inquiry with the federal Administration for Children and Families about the center.

It offers a glimpse of how employees caring for migrant kids at Homestead were not vetted for prior child abuse records and how allegations were reported and handled.

