State Officials Double Down On Python Removal Efforts

By 16 minutes ago
  • pythons
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    A baby python, estimated to be a month old, was caught in Broward County this week and was at DeSantis' announcment in Everglades Holiday Park Wednesday.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN
  • pythons
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Gov. Ron DeSantis, center-right, helps hold up a 12-foot python at Everglades Holiday Park Wednesday.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN
  • pythons
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Ron Bergeron, also known as "Alligator Ron," announced alongside the governor Wednesday that the South Florida Water Managament District and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will be doing more to capture invasive pythons.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Florida agencies are increasing the number of python hunters—and the amount of land they're allowed to hunt on. 

"We're committed to doubling the resources for python removal in the upcoming year," Governor Ron DeSantis said.

DeSantis made the announcement at Everglades Holiday Park in Broward County Wednesday afternoon. Six people held a fidgety 12-foot long python behind him. 

"Could you move a little bit that way with it?" Desantis asked the snake handlers, laughing. 

Invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades have long been a concern to scientists—namely because of their appetite for mammals. The python has been linked to declining wildlife population in the unique ecosystem.

On Wednesday, DeSantis also announced the U.S. Department of Interior has agreed to open remote areas of Big Cypress National Preserve to python hunters, to get access to areas they haven't been allowed in the past. 

"We are going to go forward with an access plan for python removal in Big Cypress," DeSantis said. "The details are being worked out, but that is going to happen."

Previously, the preserve had established a Partner With Hunters Program for people to capture pythons, but hunters have only been allowed within the public and designated wildlife managment area.  

Biscayne National Park was the only new national park added for python hunting this year. 

Read More: Pythons Eat Everything. Now Scientists Think They're Targeting Everglades Wading Birds

At the state level, The Florida Wish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the state's departments of Environmental Protection and Agriculture and Consumer Services have formed an agreement to allow for pythons to be removed from any state park where the snake is found. The deal adds 130,000 additional acres of possible snake hunting space.

The FWC will also work together with the South Florida Water Management District to share research on new technologies to remove the snakes, and work to make their python removal trainings interchangeable. 

"Basically, the plan is to increase the expert hunters...," Ron Bergeron, or "Alligator Ron" said at the announcement. He was appointed to the South Florida Water Management District Board earlier this year. 

The governor's office did not immediately answer how much the redoubled python removal efforts would cost, or where funding for the expansion will come from. On average, it costs the state more than $228 to remove one python, according to a presentation on invasive specias last month from FWC. 

"We're going to increase the pressure on a snake that is actually destroying all of our natural food chain in the beautiful Everglades," Bergeron said.

WLRN Reporter Jenny Staletovich contributed to this report. 

Tags: 
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Local News
news
pythons
invasive species
South Florida Water Management District
FWC

Related Content

DeSantis To Tap Florida’s First Climate Change Czar. Her Resume Lacks Climate Credentials.

By Alex Harris Jul 31, 2019
MIAMI HERALD

Florida’s first chief resilience officer, the person in charge of adapting the most vulnerable state in the nation to climate change, has an impressive resume. But it’s missing one thing — any obvious experience with climate change or resilience.

The candidate Gov. Ron Desantis is expected to name as soon as Wednesday, sources tell the Miami Herald, is Julia Nesheiwat. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nesheiwat had no comment. No formal announcement has been made.

17-Foot Python In Florida Breaks Record, Park Officials Say

By editor Apr 8, 2019

Updated at 1 p.m. ET

In the Florida Everglades, a team of invasive species researchers got more than it bargained for – a 17-foot-long python, plus 73 developing python eggs.

On Friday, Big Cypress National Preserve announced in a post to Facebook that its team of researchers had discovered the largest python ever to be removed from the swamp.

The pregnant female weighed 140 pounds, though presumably some of that was egg weight.

Broward County Says 'Alligator Ron' Illegally Impacted Wetlands

By Feb 11, 2019
Everglades
Roberto Koltun / El Nuevo Herald

A long time Florida developer who was recently appointed to the South Florida Water Management District by Governor Ron DeSantis violated county policy when he built a fence in a wetland, according to Broward County documents.

Ron Bergeron, who is known as "Alligator Ron," was issued a six-count violation signed Feb. 7, 2019, related to wetlands in Southwest Ranches.

Florida Plans To Buy a $15.5 Million Plane For Gov. Ron DeSantis

By News Service of Florida Jul 24, 2019

Florida officials could soon finalize a deal to buy a $15.5 million business jet to fly Gov. Ron DeSantis, more than six months after he was a passenger in a state-operated aircraft that experienced a mechanical malfunction.

A negotiation team with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday recommended the state acquire a nine-passenger jet from Textron Aviation Inc. The recommendation goes to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen, who will make a final decision.