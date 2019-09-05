Teen On Life Support After Hanging Himself In Broward Jail Had Been On Suicide Watch After Arrest

The incarcerated teen who tried to hang himself over the weekend had been on suicide watch for two days after he was arrested in late June, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Sonny David Rugani, 17, remains alive only technically — he is brain dead and on life support, according to his father, with decisions being made about where to donate his organs. He was found hanging in his cell early Sunday morning, raising questions about his supervision and the severity of the criminal charges he faced.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail, said Rugani was transported to a hospital early Sunday morning, but answers to questions about why he was ultimately cleared by mental health experts were not available late Wednesday.

