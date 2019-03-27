Trump Tells Guaido’s Wife He Will ‘Fix’ Crisis In Venezuela

By Franco ordoñez 53 minutes ago
  • President Donald Trump, right, listens during a meeting with Fabiana Rosales, left, a Venezuelan activist who is the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, as she speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
    Susan Walsh / Associated Press

President Donald Trump in an unexpected meeting on Wednesday with the wife of Venezuelan leader Juan Guaidó lamented the economic and humanitarian crisis where food and power are scarce in the Latin American country, and promised to “fix it.”

The president in the White House Oval Office meeting sought to assure Fabiana Rosales de Guaidó and the wife of Guaidó’s chief of staff, who has been detained by the Maduro regime, that things would “all work out.”

Trump blamed past U.S. administrations for the current crisis and, without naming specific administrations, said they should have been “more forward thinking.”

“These are things that should never have been allowed to happen,” Trump said. “But I’ll fix it.”

The high-profile meeting and the preceding bilateral discussions with Vice President Mike Pence are the latest attempt by the Trump administration to keep U.S. attention on the crisis and increase pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro who has been able to maintain territorial control of the country.

